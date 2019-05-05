Harden lifts Rockets to OT win…Bruins, Sharks get 1-goal wins…DQ highlights Kentucky Derby

HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden poured in 41 points and the Houston Rockets pulled within 2-1 in the NBA’s Western Conference semifinals by downing the Golden State Warriors, 126-121 in overtime. Eric Gordon added a…

HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden poured in 41 points and the Houston Rockets pulled within 2-1 in the NBA’s Western Conference semifinals by downing the Golden State Warriors, 126-121 in overtime. Eric Gordon added a playoff career-high 30 points with a playoff-best seven 3-pointers for Houston. The Rockets withstood a 46-point performance from Durant and late surge by the two-time defending champions.

BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak (PAS’-tur-nahk) scored twice in the third period, including the game-winner, as the Boston Bruins held off the Columbus Blue Jackets, 4-3 to take a three-games-to-two lead in the NHL second-round series. The B’s blew a 3-1 lead before Pastrnak beat Sergei Bobrovsky (boh-BRAHV’-skee) with 1:28 remaining. Pastrnak also gave the Bruins a two-goal cushion midway through the final period, but the Jackets tied it on goals by Ryan Dzingel (duh-ZIHN’-gul) and Dean Kukan (KOO’-kahn) 1:51 apart.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks took a 3-2 lead in their NHL second-round series by getting a pair of goals from Tomas Hertl in a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche. Hertl tied the game with a power-play goal in the final minute of the second period and then delivered the go-ahead score early in the third. Martin Jones made 21 saves as San Jose held Colorado star Nathan MacKinnon to one shot on goal while ending his points streak at eight games.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Maximum Security became the first Kentucky Derby winner ever to be disqualified for interference. The infraction allowed 65-1 shot Country House to be declared the winner following a lengthy delay while stewards repeatedly reviewed several angles of video footage. It’s the first Derby victory for 65-year-old trainer Bill Mott and Jockey Flavien Prat, who originated the claim of foul. Prat claimed that Maximum Security ducked out in the final turn and forced several horses to steady.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — There’s a three-way tie for the lead heading into the final round of the PGA’s Wells Fargo Championship. Joel Dahman and Max Homa each shot 70s to pull into a tie with second-round leader Jason Dufner at 11 under. Dahmen held his own playing in the final group for the first time, although he and Homa dropped a shot over the last three holes.

