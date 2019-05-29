202
Hamburger SV hires Dieter Hecking as coach

By The Associated Press May 29, 2019 7:42 am 05/29/2019 07:42am
FILE - In this Saturday, May 14, 2016 file photo, Wolfsburg head coach Dieter Hecking arrives for the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Wolfsburg and VfB Stuttgart in Wolfsburg, Germany. Borussia Moenchengladbach is placing its faith in former Wolfsburg coach Dieter Hecking for the second half of the season. The struggling Bundesliga club, which parted ways with Andre Schubert as coach on Wednesday Dec. 21, 2016, says the 52-year-old Hecking has signed a deal to June 2019 and will be presented to the media on Jan. 4. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Hamburger SV has appointed former Borussia Mönchengladbach and Wolfsburg coach Dieter Hecking to lead the club back into the Bundesliga.

Hamburg says Hecking will be presented on Wednesday. The club did not give the length of his contract.

Hecking led Gladbach to fifth place and Europa League qualification last season. He stabilized the team over 2½ years but was informed early on that his contract would not be extended.

Hecking coached Wolfsburg for three seasons, winning the German Cup and finishing second in the Bundesliga in 2014-15. He also had success at Lübeck, Alemannia Aachen, Hannover and Nuremberg.

Hamburg had been the only founding member of the Bundesliga remaining before it was finally relegated in 2017 after 54 seasons.

