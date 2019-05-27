202
Former Liverpool defender Henchoz to coach Sion

By The Associated Press May 27, 2019 7:11 am 05/27/2019 07:11am
FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 11, 2002 file photo, Swiss defender Stephane Henchoz, left, answer questions during a presser at the Stadium St. Jakobspark in Basel, Switzerland. Former Liverpool defender Stephane Henchoz has been appointed coach of Swiss club Sion for next season, it was reported on Monday, May 27, 2019. Sion says in a statement Henchoz has a one-year contract with an option for a second campaign.(Markus Stuecklin/Keystone via AP, File)

SION, Switzerland (AP) — Former Liverpool defender Stephane Henchoz has been appointed coach of Swiss club Sion for next season.

Sion says in a statement Henchoz has a one-year contract with an option for a second campaign.

The former Switzerland center back is still preparing for the post-season relegation playoffs as coach of Neuchatel Xamax, which had already decided not to retain him.

Henchoz played in the Liverpool team that won five trophies in 2001, including the UEFA Cup and the FA Cup. He also played for Switzerland at two European Championships.

