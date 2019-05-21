Firmino back in training ahead of Champions League final

MARBELLA, Spain (AP) — Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino has returned to training ahead of the Champions League final. The Brazil international missed Liverpool’s last three matches because of a thigh injury but was able to…

MARBELLA, Spain (AP) — Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino has returned to training ahead of the Champions League final.

The Brazil international missed Liverpool’s last three matches because of a thigh injury but was able to take part in the first session of the squad’s pre-final camp in Marbella, Spain.

Firmino was the first player to arrive on the south coast of Spain so he could carry out some individual sessions with strength and rehabilitation staff.

Liverpool says his reintroduction to full training “will be carefully managed under their supervision, with specialized programs planned over the coming days.”

The 26-man squad is spending six days in Marbella before returning to England to finalize preparations for the match against Tottenham on June 1 in Madrid.

