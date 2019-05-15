202
Everfast becomes 13th horse to enter Preakness

By The Associated Press May 15, 2019 10:39 am 05/15/2019 10:39am
BALTIMORE (AP) — A 13th horse has been added to the Preakness field three days before the race.

Everfast, trained by Dale Romans, was a last-minute entry to the second jewel of the Triple Crown on Wednesday, hours before post positions were drawn. A Maryland Jockey Club spokesman confirmed the addition of Everfast to a field that does not include the Kentucky Derby winner for the first time at the Preakness since 1996.

If all 13 horses reach the starting gate, it’ll be the biggest Preakness field since 2009.

Jockey Joel Rosario will ride Everfast, who last ran in the Pat Day Mile on the Kentucky Derby undercard on May 4. He finished fifth in that race.

Everfast, who is owned by Calumet Farms, is Romans’ sixth entry in the Preakness. The trainer’s only victory came in 2011 with Shackleford.

