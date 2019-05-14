Denmark routs Britain, Latvia blanks Italy at hockey worlds

202
By The Associated Press May 14, 2019 12:59 pm 05/14/2019 12:59pm
Great Britain's Jackson Whistle fails to make a save during the Ice Hockey World Championships group A match between Great Britain and Denmark at the Steel Arena in Kosice, Slovakia, Tuesday, May 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

KOSICE, Slovakia (AP) — Morten Poulsen scored a hat trick as Denmark routed newcomer Britain 9-0 at the hockey world championship on Tuesday.

Nicklas Jensen also scored twice for the Danes to improve to 2-1 in Group A in Kosice. Britain, which returned to the top division for the first time in 25 years, has scored just one goal and conceded 20 in losses to Germany, Canada and Denmark.

Goaltender Ben Bowns was pulled after allowing four goals from 14 shots early in the middle period and replaced with Jackson Whistle.

Latvia also improved to 2-1 with a 3-0 victory over Italy in Group B in Bratislava. Roberts Bukarts, Rihards Arenis and Teodors Blugers scored for Latvia, which outshot Italy 64-15.

Italy, another newcomer, is the only team at the tournament that has yet to score a goal.

Germany plays France later Tuesday in Group A while last year’s finalist Switzerland faces Austria in Group B.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

