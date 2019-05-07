202
Defender Godin leaving Atletico Madrid at the end of season

By The Associated Press May 7, 2019 3:45 pm 05/07/2019 03:45pm
FILE - In this Tuesday Oct. 2, 2018 file photo, Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin speaks during a press conference in Madrid, Spain. Uruguay defender Diego Godin is not staying with Atletico Madrid after this season Godin announced Tuesday, May 7, 2019 that he is leaving after not reaching a deal to renew his contract with the Spanish club. (AP Photo/Paul White, file)

MADRID (AP) — Uruguay defender Diego Godin is leaving Atletico Madrid after this season.

Godin announced Tuesday he will not renew his contract with the Spanish club after failing to reach a deal.

The 33-year-old defender is reportedly negotiating a move to Inter Milan.

Godin couldn’t hold back tears as he made the announcement in a news conference in front of relatives and teammates.

He played 387 matches in nine seasons with Atletico, helping the club win a Spanish league title, two Europa Leagues, three UEFA Super Cups, a Spanish Super Cup and a Copa del Rey.

He joined the club in 2010 after three seasons with Villarreal.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

