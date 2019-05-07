Defender Godin leaving Atletico Madrid at the end of season

MADRID (AP) — Uruguay defender Diego Godin is leaving Atletico Madrid after this season. Godin announced Tuesday he will not renew his contract with the Spanish club after failing to reach a deal. The 33-year-old…

MADRID (AP) — Uruguay defender Diego Godin is leaving Atletico Madrid after this season.

Godin announced Tuesday he will not renew his contract with the Spanish club after failing to reach a deal.

The 33-year-old defender is reportedly negotiating a move to Inter Milan.

Godin couldn’t hold back tears as he made the announcement in a news conference in front of relatives and teammates.

He played 387 matches in nine seasons with Atletico, helping the club win a Spanish league title, two Europa Leagues, three UEFA Super Cups, a Spanish Super Cup and a Copa del Rey.

He joined the club in 2010 after three seasons with Villarreal.

