202
Home » Sports » Cubs' Descalso leaves game…

Cubs’ Descalso leaves game against Cardinals with sore ankle

By The Associated Press May 4, 2019 5:55 pm 05/04/2019 05:55pm
Share
Chicago Cubs' Daniel Descalso (3) scores during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

CHICAGO (AP) — Cubs second baseman Daniel Descalso has left the game against the St. Louis Cardinals because of a sore left ankle.

Descalso was hurt rounding first on a single in the first inning Saturday. He was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the fourth.

Descalso came into the game batting .247 with two homers and 11 RBIs.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Sports
800

NFL News

Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!