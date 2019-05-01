Colorado Rapids fire head coach Anthony Hudson

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — The Colorado Rapids fired head coach Anthony Hudson on Wednesday and replaced him with assistant Conor Casey on an interim basis. Hudson had an 8-26-9 record in Major League Soccer…

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — The Colorado Rapids fired head coach Anthony Hudson on Wednesday and replaced him with assistant Conor Casey on an interim basis.

Hudson had an 8-26-9 record in Major League Soccer play since taking over in November 2017.

In a statement, Rapids general manager Padraig Smith said, “This is a pivotal period in the development of our team and it’s in the club’s best interest to make a change now. We still have a lot of season left and we look forward to getting back on track.”

Casey rejoined the Rapids on Jan. 26, 2017, seven years after helping the club win the 2010 MLS Cup as MVP.

