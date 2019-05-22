CFL, players ratify 3-year collective bargaining agreement

TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian Football League and its players have ratified a three-year collective bargaining agreement. The league and the CFL Players’ Association confirmed the deal in a joint press release Wednesday. The sides…

TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian Football League and its players have ratified a three-year collective bargaining agreement.

The league and the CFL Players’ Association confirmed the deal in a joint press release Wednesday. The sides came to terms on a tentative agreement May 15 and signed a memorandum of agreement Saturday, a day before training camps opened.

The memorandum of agreement was finalized after reports that a tentative deal between the two sides had fallen apart.

“Our new agreement speaks to positive growth for our League and a renewed investment in our players,” CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a statement. “We have an exciting future ahead of us and people around the world will see us build it together. I want to thank our players, teams and fans for their patience and let them know that I share their enthusiasm for the start of football season.”

CFLPA President Jeff Keeping also released a statement.

“I would like to thank all CFL players for their commitment and diligence as we worked together toward a fair agreement. I would also like to thank the fans for their support and understanding throughout this process,” Keeping. “This new agreement moves us forward as partners in the future of the game.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.