Bucs cut DL Stevie Tu’ikolovatu, sign WR Xavier Ubosi

By The Associated Press May 29, 2019 8:59 pm 05/29/2019 08:59pm
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have waived defensive lineman Stevie Tu’ikolovatu and signed wide receiver Xavier Ubosi.

Tu’ikolovatu was a seventh-round draft pick in 2017 that never played in a regular-season game for the Bucs because of injuries.

Ubosi is a rookie free agent who has spent parts of this offseason with the New England Patriots and New York Jets.

The Bucs announced the moves Wednesday.

