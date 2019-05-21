Brewers’ Christian Yelich scratched due to back spasms

202
By The Associated Press May 21, 2019 6:39 pm 05/21/2019 06:39pm
Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Christian Yelich catches a fly out by Philadelphia Phillies' Andrew McCutchen during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — NL MVP Christian Yelich was scratched from Milwaukee’s lineup against Cincinnati on Tuesday night because of back spasms.

Yelich leads the major leagues with 19 home runs and is batting .325 with 41 RBIs in 44 games, including 42 starts.

He has missed parts of seven games because of back problems.

Ben Gamel replaced Yelich in right field.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

