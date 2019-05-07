Atlanta acquires midfielder Justin Meram from Columbus

ATLANTA (AP) — Defending Major League Soccer champion Atlanta has acquired depth by obtaining midfielder Justin Meram from Columbus for $100,000 in general allocation money and the team’s second-round pick in the 2020 draft. Atlanta…

ATLANTA (AP) — Defending Major League Soccer champion Atlanta has acquired depth by obtaining midfielder Justin Meram from Columbus for $100,000 in general allocation money and the team’s second-round pick in the 2020 draft.

Atlanta technical director Carlos Bocanegra says the 30-year-old Meram “is a proven commodity in MLS.” Meram has 39 goals and 37 assists in his career.

Atlanta’s Josef Martínez could miss part of the season if he is part of Venezuela’s roster for the Copa America, which starts June 14, and Ezequiel Barco will play for Argentina in the Under-20 World Cup, which begins May 23.

