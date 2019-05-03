202
76ers’ Ben Simmons penalized for elbowing Lowry in groin

By The Associated Press May 3, 2019 6:02 pm 05/03/2019 06:02pm
Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons dunks as Toronto Raptors' Norman Powell, right, watches during the first half of Game 3 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Philadelphia. The 76ers won 116-95. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

NEW YORK (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons has been fined $20,000 and assessed a Flagrant Foul 1 for elbowing Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry in the groin in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Kiki VanDeWeghe, the NBA’s executive vice president of basketball operations, announced the penalties Thursday, a day after the incident in the second quarter of the 76ers’ 116-95 home victory. Philadelphia leads the series 2-1.

