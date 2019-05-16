202
49ers sign rookie defensive back Alex Brown to 3-year deal

By The Associated Press May 16, 2019 3:52 pm 05/16/2019 03:52pm
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have signed defensive back Alex Brown to a three-year deal.

The Niners waived defensive lineman Damontre Moore on Thursday to make room on the roster.

Brown was signed after participating in the team’s rookie minicamp earlier this month as an undrafted free agent from South Carolina State. He appeared in 31 games during his five years with the Bulldogs and registered 90 tackles, 26 passes defensed, seven interceptions and one sack.

Moore originally signed with the 49ers as a free agent in April after playing in the Alliance of American Football.

___

