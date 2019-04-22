Wrestling coach accused of ignoring hazing pleads not guilty

FRANKLIN, Ohio (AP) — Police say a youth wrestling coach in Ohio accused of knowing about hazing among wrestlers but not stopping it has pleaded not guilty to charges of child endangerment and hazing. Franklin…

FRANKLIN, Ohio (AP) — Police say a youth wrestling coach in Ohio accused of knowing about hazing among wrestlers but not stopping it has pleaded not guilty to charges of child endangerment and hazing.

Franklin police say 58-year-old Bart Freidenberg turned himself in last week and was released after making his initial court appearance. Police say a 14-year-old boy was assaulted during the hazing last summer. They say it involved members of the Ohio All-Stars Wrestling Team, which includes wrestlers from Ohio, Indiana, and Pennsylvania who are in fifth grade through high school.

Freidenberg is a coach and tournament organizer from Pickerington. He and his lawyer, Mark Minister, aren’t commenting on the case.

A pretrial conference in Freidenberg’s case is scheduled May 21.

