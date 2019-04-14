202
Snow at Wrigley leads to postponement of Angels-Cubs finale

By The Associated Press April 14, 2019 12:39 pm 04/14/2019 12:39pm
A security guard looks to outside from Wrigley Field, Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Chicago. The Chicago Cubs baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels was postponed due to inclement weather. The makeup date is yet to be determined. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP) — Snow and rain led to the postponement of Sunday’s finale of a three-game series between the Los Angeles Angels and Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

A makeup date was not immediately announced.

A steady snow fell throughout the morning and a mix of snow and rain was forecast to continue throughout the afternoon.

Right-hander Tyler Chatwood (0-0, 6.00 ERA) was scheduled to make his first start of the season on Sunday for Chicago. He will pitch Monday night when the Cubs open a three-game series at Miami.

Right-hander Trevor Cahill (1-1, 3.50 ERA) will start for the Angels in the opener of a three-game series at Texas on Monday night.

