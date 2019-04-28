Jaguars agree to terms with 21 undrafted rookie free agents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with 21 undrafted rookie free agents, including seven defensive backs. The Jaguars didn’t select a cornerback or a safety during the three-day NFL draft,…

The Jaguars didn’t select a cornerback or a safety during the three-day NFL draft, so they wanted to bring in a number of them in hopes of finding one of two to make the 53-man roster.

Jacksonville signed five cornerbacks: Appalachian State’s Tae Hayes, Southern Mississippi’s Picasso Nelson Jr., Murray State’s Marquez Sanford, Alabama’s Saivion Smith and Michigan’s Brandon Watson. They will vie with second-year pros Quenton Meeks and Tre Herndon for roster spots behind starters Jalen Ramsey, A.J. Bouye and D.J. Hayden.

The Jags also signed two undrafted safeties: Wyoming’s Andrew Wingard and Mississippi’s Zedrick Woods.

The team parted ways with both 2018 starters, Tashaun Gipson and Barry Church, and opted to go with second-year pro Ronnie Harrison and Jarrod Wilson in the secondary. But there are spots open behind them.

Jacksonville also agreed to terms with 14 others: Washington defensive end Shane Bowman, Marshall receiver Tyre Brady, Florida defensive tackle Khairi Clark, Minnesota offensive lineman Donnell Greene, Duke linebacker Joe Giles-Harris, Southern Illinois receiver Raphael Leonard, Oklahoma tight end Carson Meier, UCF receiver Dredrick Snelson, Kentucky guard Bunchy Stallings, Boston College linebacker Connor Strachan, Boston College receiver Michael Walker, Ohio receiver Papi White, Auburn defensive tackle Andrew Williams and North Texas defensive tackle Roderick Young.

