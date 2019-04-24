Ex-player, scout Studwell retires after 42 years with Vikes

General manager Rick Spielman made the announcement Tuesday at his pre-draft news conference, his voice wavering and his eyes welling as he spoke of his respect for and friendship with Studwell, who played for the Vikings from 1977-1990.

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings college scout Scott Studwell has decided to retire after 42 years with the organization, including 14 seasons as a linebacker who became the franchise’s all-time leading tackler.

General manager Rick Spielman made the announcement Tuesday at his pre-draft news conference, his voice wavering and his eyes welling as he spoke of his respect for and friendship with Studwell, who played for the Vikings from 1977-1990. Studwell then held various roles in the front office, including director of college scouting from 2002-2013.

Studwell said he wants to spend more time with his wife, children and grandchildren. Drafted in the ninth round out of Illinois, Studwell worked his way to the top of the team’s record books for tackles in a career (1,928), season (230) and game (24).

