Clippers cut Warriors’ lead to 3-2; Rockets advance

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Lou Williams hit a fadeaway jumper with 1:29 left and finished with 33 points and 10 assists, the Warriors uncharacteristically clanked shots much of the second half and couldn’t make key stops, and the Los Angeles Clippers sent their first-round series back home with a 129-121 Game 5 win over Golden State on Wednesday night.

No clinch celebration just yet for the two-time defending champions, who lead 3-2 but needed far more than Kevin Durant’s playoff career-high 45 points.

The Clippers stymied Golden State’s comeback effort on the very court at Oracle Arena where Los Angeles rallied from 31 points down in Game 2 for the largest comeback in NBA postseason history.

Game 6 is Friday back in Los Angeles.

ROCKETS 100, JAZZ 93

HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden scored 26 points and Houston outlasted Utah to win their first-round playoff series 4-1.

The Rockets advanced to the Western Conference semifinals for the third straight season and will face the winner of the Los Angeles Clippers-Golden State Warriors series.

The Rockets were helped by a solid game from Clint Capela, who had 16 points and 10 rebounds. He acknowledged that he was having trouble breathing in the Game 4 loss because of an upper respiratory infection and was held to just four points.

After scoring 31 points to lead Utah to the victory in Game 4, Donovan Mitchell managed just 12 points on a night he missed all nine of his 3-point attempts.

