Another one down: Yanks’ Tulo likely to IL with calf strain

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees shortstop Troy Tulowitzki is likely headed to the injured list with a low-grade strained left calf, which would give New York a major league-most 11 players on the IL a…

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees shortstop Troy Tulowitzki is likely headed to the injured list with a low-grade strained left calf, which would give New York a major league-most 11 players on the IL a week into the season.

Tulowitzki popped out in the second inning Wednesday during a 2-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers, and then told backup Tyler Wade to get loose in the dugout. Tulowitzki played another inning in the field, and even teammates didn’t seem to notice any issues until Tulowitzki spoke to a trainer after the third inning and was replaced in the field for the fourth. Gleyber Torres moved to shortstop from second base, and Wade entered to play the keystone.

Tulowitzki was tested at a hospital during the game, and Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tulowitzki is “almost certainly” headed for the IL. The 34-year-old has battled back issues in recent years that have severely limited the five-time All-Star.

New York already has a league-leading 10 players on the IL, including left-hander CC Sabathia, who was transferred from the suspended list to the IL earlier in the day.

The group also includes Luis Severino, Aaron Hicks, Didi Gregorius, Giancarlo Stanton, Miguel Andujar, Dellin Betances and Jordan Montgomery. Those players contributed 26.5 of the Yankees’ 56 wins above replacement (WAR) last season, according to Fangraphs.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.