Remaining Free Agents 02/26/2019

NEW YORK (AP) — The 46 remaining free agents (q-rejected $17.9 million qualifying offer): AMERICAN LEAGUE BALTIMORE (2) — Adam Jones, of; Colby Rasmus, of. BOSTON (2) — q-Craig Kimbrel, rhp; Brandon Phillips, 2b. CHICAGO…