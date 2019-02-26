NEW YORK (AP) — The 46 remaining free agents (q-rejected $17.9 million qualifying offer): AMERICAN LEAGUE BALTIMORE (2) — Adam Jones, of; Colby Rasmus, of. BOSTON (2) — q-Craig Kimbrel, rhp; Brandon Phillips, 2b. CHICAGO…

NEW YORK (AP) — The 46 remaining free agents (q-rejected $17.9 million qualifying offer): AMERICAN LEAGUE BALTIMORE (2) — Adam Jones, of; Colby Rasmus, of. BOSTON (2) — q-Craig Kimbrel, rhp; Brandon Phillips, 2b. CHICAGO (2) — Miguel Gonzalez, rhp; James Shields, rhp. DETROIT (2) — Victor Martinez, dh; Jarrod Saltalamacchia, c. HOUSTON (4) — Evan Gattis, of; q-Dallas Keuchel, lhp; Martin Maldonado, c; Tony Sipp, lhp. LOS ANGELES (3) — Jim Johnson, rhp; Blake Wood, rhp; Chris Young, of. MINNESOTA (4) — Matt Belisle, rhp; Chris Gimenez, c; Joe Mauer, 1b; Logan Morrison, 1b. OAKLAND (1) — Edwin Jackson, rhp. SEATTLE (2) — Denard Span, of; Adam Warren, rhp. TAMPA BAY (1) — Carlos Gomez, of. TEXAS (4) — Adrian Beltre, 3b; Bartolo Colon, rhp; Doug Fister, rhp; Yovani Gallardo, rhp. ___ NATIONAL LEAGUE ARIZONA (2) — Clay Buchholz, rhp; Brad Ziegler, rhp. ATLANTA (2) — Brandon McCarthy, rhp; Peter Moylan, rhp. CHICAGO (2) — Jorge De La Rosa, lhp; Jaime Garcia, lhp. COLORADO (2) — Carlos Gonzalez, of; Matt Holliday, of. LOS ANGELES (1) — Ryan Madson, rhp. MILWAUKEE (1) — Gio Gonzalez, lhp. NEW YORK (3) — Austin Jackson, of; A.J. Ramos, rhp; Jose Reyes, inf. PHILADELPHIA (1) — Jose Bautista, of. ST. LOUIS (1) — Bud Norris, rhp. SAN DIEGO (1) — A.J. Ellis, c. WASHINGTON (3) — Joaquin Benoit, rhp; q-Bryce Harper, of; Matt Wieters, c. Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.