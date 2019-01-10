Luis Avilan agrees to minor league contract with Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — Left-handed reliever Luis Avilan has agreed to a minor league contract with the New York Mets and will report to major league spring training. The 29-year-old Venezuelan held left-handed batters to…

NEW YORK (AP) — Left-handed reliever Luis Avilan has agreed to a minor league contract with the New York Mets and will report to major league spring training.

The 29-year-old Venezuelan held left-handed batters to a .220 (18 for 82) average last year, when he was 2-1 with a 3.77 ERA and two saves in 70 games for the Chicago White Sox and Philadelphia.

He is 19-10 with a 3.09 ERA in seven major league seasons, also pitching for Atlanta and the Los Angeles Dodgers. His fastball average velocity has dropped from 94 mph in 2015 to 90.6 mph last year, according to Brooks Baseball.

