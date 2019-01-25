202
Dinwiddie will need thumb surgery, but Nets unsure how soon

By The Associated Press January 25, 2019 6:59 pm 01/25/2019 06:59pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie will need surgery for torn ligaments in his right thumb, though the Nets don’t know how soon that would be or the length of the recovery.

For now, the Nets are only ruling their sixth man out for their game Friday against the New York Knicks. The team says it is consulting with doctors on the best course of action.

Coach Kenny Atkinson said it’s even possible Dinwiddie could continue playing with the injury and delay surgery until the offseason, but didn’t want to speculate further. He said the decision will be made by doctors, Dinwiddie and his family.

Dinwiddie is averaging 17.2 points. Atkinson says the guard was originally hurt about two months ago and the injury has gotten progressively worse.

