Canadiens’ Paul Byron suspended 3 games for charging

By The Associated Press January 16, 2019 6:00 pm 01/16/2019 06:00pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Montreal Canadiens forward Paul Byron was suspended for three games without pay by the NHL on Wednesday for charging Florida Panthers defenseman MacKenzie Weegar.

Byron was assessed a minor penalty for charging in the second period of Montreal’s 5-1 home victory Tuesday night. The suspension will cost Byron $18,817.

Byron has 10 goals and eight assists in 34 games this season.

