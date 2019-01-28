202
Bills re-sign long-snapper Ferguson to 3-year contract

By The Associated Press January 28, 2019 12:56 pm 01/28/2019 12:56pm
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have re-signed long snapper Reid Ferguson to a three-year contract.

Ferguson was an exclusive rights free agent and returns for a fourth season with Buffalo upon signing the contract Monday.

He was initially signed by the Bills as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2016 following four years at LSU. Ferguson spent his first season on Buffalo’s practice squad before taking over the long-snapping job the following year.

