Strong winds force cancellation of Val d’Isere men’s slalom

VAL D’ISERE, France (AP) — A men’s World Cup slalom race scheduled for the French resort of Val d’Isere on Sunday has been canceled due to strong wind gusts. The International Ski Federation did not…

VAL D’ISERE, France (AP) — A men’s World Cup slalom race scheduled for the French resort of Val d’Isere on Sunday has been canceled due to strong wind gusts.

The International Ski Federation did not immediately announce if the race would be made up at another venue later in the season.

It was slated to be the second slalom on the calendar this season. Marcel Hirscher of Austria won the first slalom in Levi, Finland, last month.

Hirscher also won a giant slalom in Val d’Isere on Saturday on the Stade Olympique de Bellevarde course.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.