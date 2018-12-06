Spain turns away Argentine fan in Libertadores crackdown

202.5
By The Associated Press December 6, 2018 11:37 am 12/06/2018 11:37am
MADRID (AP) — Spanish police have deported an Argentine fan who arrived in Madrid for the final of the Copa Libertadores, saying he has a long criminal record.

Spanish private news agency Europa Press reported Mazi Mazzaro was turned away at Madrid airport late Wednesday. The agency cited on Thursday unidentified police sources who described Mazzaro as dangerous, without elaborating.

Police in Madrid are on high alert for the game at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium featuring Buenos Aires archrivals Boca Juniors and River Plate.

The second leg was moved to Spain after it was postponed twice because of fan violence in Buenos Aires.

