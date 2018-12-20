202.5
Juventus defender Alex Sandro renews contract until 2023

By The Associated Press December 20, 2018 1:44 pm 12/20/2018 01:44pm
FILE -- In this Nov. 19, 2018 file photo Brazil's Alex Sandro speaks during a press conference ahead of the International friendly soccer match between Brazil and Cameroon, at MK Stadium in Milton Keynes, England. Alex Sandro has renewed his contract with Juventus until 2023, Juventus announced with a statement on its website Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Brazil defender Alex Sandro renewed his contract with Juventus until June 2023.

Alex Sandro, 27, signed a five-year deal with Juventus when he moved from Porto in 2015. Since then, the left back has made more appearances for the Bianconeri than any other defender. He has also provided the most assists.

He has scored nine goals and made 18 assists in 134 appearances for Juventus. He has won three Italian league and cup doubles with the team.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

