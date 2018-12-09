FIFA panel studies new competitions, but not $25B offer

PARIS (AP) — A FIFA panel has met to discuss revamping the Club World Cup and creating a global Nations League, without addressing a $25 billion offer to fund them. FIFA says the task force,…

FIFA says the task force, with members from all six continental governing bodies, looked only at “technical and sporting elements” of new events for clubs and national teams.

The panel will propose at least one version of each competition to a March 15 meeting in Miami of FIFA’s ruling council.

FIFA says “parallel consultation” will also continue with clubs, league and player unions.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has this year pushed a $25 billion, 12-year offer from Japanese investor Softbank, which has close ties to Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth.

European soccer officials blocked approval, citing FIFA’s secrecy about the no-tender deal.

