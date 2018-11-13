US women end year with 1-0 win over Scotland

Alex Morgan scored late in the first half and the U.S. national team wrapped up the year with a 1-0 victory Tuesday over Scotland in Glasgow. The U.S. team is undefeated this year with 19…

The U.S. team is undefeated this year with 19 wins and two ties. The Americans have an unbeaten streak of 28 games (25 wins, three ties) dating to a 1-0 loss to Australia in the Tournament of Nations last year. It was also the team’s 12th shutout of the year.

“It’s been great this year being undefeated. I don’t feel like this was our strongest performance by any means, but I do have to give credit to Scotland. I feel like they played very well, pretty physical team, and, first half, there was a lot of times they dominated play. It’s a team we could very well see in the World Cup,” Morgan said.

The U.S. team is the defending World Cup champion and it qualified for next year’s tournament in France at the CONCACAF women’s championship last month.

The United States is currently the top-ranked team in the world, while Scotland is No. 19 and has qualified for its first World Cup.

Morgan scored her 98th career goal in international play in the 39th minute off a cross from Mallory Pugh. Morgan has 25 goals in her last 26 matches.

University of North Carolina sophomore defender Emily Fox made her second straight start for the national team, while regular starters Megan Rapinoe and Lindsey Horan were given the night off. Carli Lloyd wore the captain’s armband.

Lloyd’s penalty kick in the 62nd minute hit the crossbar and caromed away.

The U.S. team was without Christen Press and Tobin Heath because of personal commitments.

The game at St. Mirren Park was the U.S. team’s last of the year. The United States won 1-0 against Portugal in the first match of the two-game European trip on Thursday. It was the team’s first visit to Europe since last year.

The team will return on Jan. 19 to face the French national team in Le Havre, one of nine cities that will host World Cup matches next summer.

