Pelicans expect injured guard Payton to miss about 6 weeks

By The Associated Press November 19, 2018 1:05 pm 11/19/2018 01:05pm
New Orleans Pelicans guard Elfrid Payton (4) goes to the basket between New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (26) and guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (3) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans say guard Elfrid Payton is scheduled for surgery to repair a fractured finger on his left hand and that his recovery is expected to take about six weeks.

Payton was injured during last Friday night’s victory over the New York Knicks, which was also his first game back in the lineup after sitting out nine contests with a sprained ankle.

Payton has played in just six of the Pelicans’ 16 games this season, averaging 9.7 points and 5.3 assists. He has played more than 15 minutes in only four games, scoring in double figures each time.

The update on Payton’s status came as the Pelicans prepared to host the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night.

