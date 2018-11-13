202.5
Gabe Kapler loses home in California wildfires

By The Associated Press November 13, 2018 7:38 pm 11/13/2018 07:38pm
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies manager Gabe Kapler is among the homeowners who lost their house in Southern California’s wildfires.

Kapler told The Athletic his ex-wife and two sons lived in the Malibu house and evacuated last week. A friend sent him photos over the weekend showing only a steel staircase remained of the property, about a mile from the Pacific Ocean.

Kapler moved to Philadelphia after the Phillies hired him last October, but kept the house for his family.

He led the Phillies to an 80-82 record in his first season.

