Everton moves up to 6th in EPL after beating Cardiff 1-0

By The Associated Press November 24, 2018 1:15 pm 11/24/2018 01:15pm
Everton's Andre Gomes, left, and Cardiff City's Victor Camarasa vie for the ball during a Premier League soccer match between Everton and Cardiff, at Goodison Park, Liverpool, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton climbed above Manchester United to sixth place in the Premier League after beating Cardiff 1-0 at Goodison Park on Saturday.

The Welsh visitors made life difficult for the Toffees but Marco Silva’s team ultimately deserved the win given to them by Gylfi Sigurdsson’s 59th-minute goal, securing a fourth consecutive home success.

Theo Walcott broke into the box on the right and saw his shot saved by Neil Etheridge but the rebound was a tap-in for former Swansea midfielder Sigurdsson.

Silva stuck with the side that drew 0-0 with Chelsea two weeks ago, meaning no place for Kurt Zouma, who was ineligible to face his parent club, while Neil Warnock recalled Harry Arter following suspension.

More AP English soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/PremierLeague and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Sports
