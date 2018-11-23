Arizona’s Humphries, Williams, Bucannon out against Chargers

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries, wide receiver Chad Williams and linebacker Deone Bucannon have been declared out of Sunday’s game at the Los Angeles Chargers due to injuries. Humphries has…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries, wide receiver Chad Williams and linebacker Deone Bucannon have been declared out of Sunday’s game at the Los Angeles Chargers due to injuries.

Humphries has an ongoing knee issue, Williams an ankle injury and Bucannon a chest injury. Safety Rudy Ford (heel) also won’t play against the Chargers.

Kicker Phil Dawson (right hip) is listed as questionable after missing last weekend’s loss to Oakland. If Dawson can’t play, the kicker probably would be Zane Gonzalez, signed to the practice squad this week. Safety/nickel back Budda Baker, who sat out the Raiders game, is listed as questionable for the Chargers with a knee injury.

Also on the long list of questionable participants are left guard Mike Iupati (back), defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche (calif), defensive tackle Corey Peters (heel/back), defensive tackle Olsen Pierre (ankle) and tight end John Phillips (knee).

