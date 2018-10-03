Postseason Baseball Glance

All Times EDT WILD CARD Tuesday, Oct. 2: Colorado 2, Chicago 1, 13 innings Wednesday, Oct. 3: New York 7, Oakland 2 DIVISION SERIES (Best-of-5; x-if necessary) American League All Games on TBS Boston vs.…

All Times EDT WILD CARD Tuesday, Oct. 2: Colorado 2, Chicago 1, 13 innings Wednesday, Oct. 3: New York 7, Oakland 2 DIVISION SERIES (Best-of-5; x-if necessary) American League All Games on TBS Boston vs. New York Friday, Oct. 5: New York at Boston (Sale 12-4), 7:32 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6: New York at Boston (Price 16-7), 8:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 8: Boston (Porcello 17-7) at New York, TBA x-Tuesday, Oct. 9: Boston at New York, TBA x-Thursday, Oct. 11: New York at Boston, TBA Houston vs. Cleveland Friday, Oct. 5: Cleveland (Kluber 20-7) at Houston (Verlander 16-9), 2:05 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6: Cleveland (Carrasco 17-10) at Houston (Cole 15-5), 4:37 p.m. Monday, Oct. 8: Houston (Keuchel 12-11) at Cleveland (Clevinger 13-8), TBA x-Tuesday, Oct. 9: Houston at Cleveland, TBA x-Thursday, Oct. 11: Cleveland at Houston, TBA National League FS1 and MLB Network Milwaukee vs. Colorado Thursday, Oct. 4: Colorado (Senzatela 6-6) at Milwaukee, 5:07 p.m. (FS1) Friday, Oct. 5: Colorado at Milwaukee (Chacin 15-8), 4:15 p.m. (FS1) Sunday, Oct. 7: Milwaukee at Colorado, 4:37 p.m. (MLB) x-Monday, Oct. 8: Milwaukee at Colorado, TBA x-Wednesday, Oct. 10: Colorado at Milwaukee, TBA Los Angeles vs. Atlanta Thursday, Oct. 4: Atlanta (Foltynewicz 13-10) at Los Angeles (Ryu 7-3), 8:37 p.m. (MLB) Friday, Oct. 5: Atlanta (Sanchez 7-6) at Los Angeles (Kershaw 9-5), 9:37 p.m. (FS1) Sunday, Oct. 7: Los Angeles (Buehler 8-5) at Atlanta, 8:07 p.m. (FS1) x-Monday, Oct. 8: Los Angeles at Atlanta, TBA x-Wednesday, Oct. 10: Atlanta at Los Angeles, TBA LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES (Best-of-7, x-if necessary) American League All Games on TBS Saturday, Oct. 13: Sunday, Oct. 14: Tuesday, Oct. 16: Wednesday, Oct. 17: x-Thursday, Oct. 18: x-Saturday, Oct. 20: x-Sunday, Oct. 21: National League Fox and FS1 Friday, Oct. 12: Saturday, Oct. 13: Monday, Oct. 15: Tuesday, Oct. 16: x-Wednesday, Oct. 17: x-Friday, Oct. 19: x-Saturday, Oct. 20: WORLD SERIES (Best-of-7, x-if necessary) All Games on FOX Tuesday, Oct. 23: Wednesday, Oct. 24: Friday, Oct. 26: Saturday, Oct. 27: x-Sunday, Oct. 28: x-Tuesday, Oct. 30: x-Wednesday, Oct. 31: Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.