202
Home » Sports » Florida's Micheal Haley enters…

Florida’s Micheal Haley enters NHL/NHLPA assistance program

By The Associated Press October 12, 2018 5:40 pm 10/12/2018 05:40pm
Share

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Florida center Micheal Haley will be away from the team indefinitely while taking part in the NHL and NHL Players Association’s player assistance program for undisclosed reasons.

Haley has not appeared in either of the two Panthers’ games this season.

The 32-year-old led the NHL with 212 penalty minutes last season, while scoring three goals and adding six assists. The NHL says it will have no further comment on the circumstances surrounding Haley being away from the team.

Panthers general manager Dale Tallon says that Haley remains “a valued part of our team and Panthers family. He has our full support as he takes the time he needs to tend to this matter.”

This season will be Haley’s ninth in the NHL, and Florida is his fourth club.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Sports
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500