Browns signing WR Breshad Perriman after rash of injuries

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns added a wide receiver before they lost another one.

Cleveland signed free agent Breshad Perriman after injuries to Rashard Higgins and Derrick Willies cut into the depth of an already inexperienced group.

Perriman, a former first-round draft pick, worked out for Cleveland on Saturday, a day after Willies broke his collarbone during practice. The Browns placed Willies on injured reserve, but there is hope he might be able to play again later this season.

An undrafted rookie, Willies came off the bench last week against Baltimore after Higgins injured his right knee and made the game’s biggest play, a 39-yard reception in overtime that set up Cleveland’s game-winning field goal. Willies finished with three catches for 61 yards.

Willies was set to be Cleveland’s No. 3 receiver in Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but his injury will give rookie Damion Ratley more playing time.

The Browns (2-2-1) have only Ratley, Jarvis Landry, Antonio Callaway and Rod Streater to face the Chargers (3-2). Streater and Ratley have not caught passes this season.

It’s unlikely Perriman will be active after just joining the team, but the 25-year-old could be an option going forward.

Perriman has not lived up to expectations since the Ravens selected him with the No. 26 overall pick in 2015. He missed his rookie season with a knee injury. Perriman caught 33 passes for 499 yards and three touchdowns in his second season, but he struggled with inconsistency and was released this summer.

He visited the Browns during training camp and worked out for several other teams.

