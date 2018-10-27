49ers rule WR Pierre Garcon out for game vs. Cardinals

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers receiver Pierre Garcon will miss Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals with injuries to his shoulder and knee. The 49ers said Saturday that Garcon had been downgraded…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers receiver Pierre Garcon will miss Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals with injuries to his shoulder and knee.

The 49ers said Saturday that Garcon had been downgraded from doubtful to out for the game at Arizona.

Garcon has 21 catches for 230 yards and no touchdowns in seven games this season.

Rookie Dante Pettis and Kendrick Bourne will likely pick up the slack with Garcon sidelined.

