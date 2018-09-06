202
Pro surfing league on board for equal prize money in 2019

By The Associated Press September 6, 2018 2:37 pm 09/06/2018 02:37pm
FILE - In this May 12, 2012, file photo, Australia's Stephanie Gilmore competes in the Association of Surfing Professionals (ASP) Billabong Rio Pro women's surfing competition at Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The World Surf League will be awarding the same prize money for men and women starting in 2019. CEO Sophie Goldschmidt says the equal pay for surfers will apply for the league's various tours — world championship, junior world championship, longboard and big wave. Current No. 1 and six-time world champion Stephanie Gilmore writes that despite winning four straight world championships, she didn't receive nearly the same prize money and sponsorship as men. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

The World Surf League will award the same prize money for men and women starting in 2019.

CEO Sophie Goldschmidt says the equal pay for surfers will apply for the league’s various tours — world championship, junior world championship, longboard and big wave.

Eleven-time world champion Kelly Slater says in The Players’ Tribune this move sends “a message to society — that equal prize money should be the standard.”

Current No. 1 and six-time world champion Stephanie Gilmore writes that despite winning four straight world championships, she didn’t receive nearly the same prize money and sponsorship as men did. The women also had fewer events.

The 2019 championship tour calendar features 11 men’s and 10 women’s events in Australia, Indonesia, South Africa, North America, French Polynesia, Europe and Hawaii.

