ODU stuns Va. Tech…’Bama, Georgia cruise…Braves clinch…Tiger up by 3…Busch wins in Richmond

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Blake LaRussa came off the bench to throw for 495 yards and four touchdowns to lead Old Dominion to a 49-35 upset of No. 13 Virginia Tech. LaRussa entered the game on the Monarchs’ second series and completed 30 of 49 and rushed for a touchdown after ODU came in as 28 ½-point underdogs. Jeremy Cox’s 40-yard touchdown run with 1:34 remaining sealed the biggest win in program history.

UNDATED (AP) — Top-ranked Alabama and No. 2 Georgia stayed unbeaten by winning Saturday. Tua Tagovailoa (TOO’-ah tag-ah-vay-OH’-lah) passed for 387 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another score as the Crimson Tide whipped No. 22 Texas A&M, 45-23. Jake Fromm threw for 260 yards and three touchdowns as second-ranked Georgia outscored Missouri, 43-29.

ATLANTA (AP) — Freddie Freeman drove in two runs and the Atlanta Braves clinched their first NL East title in five years by beating the second-place Philadelphia Phillies, 5-3. The Phillies got within 4-3 with a three-run eighth before Kurt Suzuki singled home an insurance run. Mike Foltynewicz (fohl-tih-NAY’-vihch) carried a no-hitter into the seventh before he was finally reached for two runs on two singles in the eighth.

ATLANTA (AP) — Tiger Woods fired a 5-under 65 for a three-shot lead over Rory McIlroy and world No. 1 Justin Rose through three rounds of the Tour Championship. Wood was at 12-under 198 and will be paired for the first time in a final group with McIlroy on the PGA Tour. It’s the first time Woods has owned the 54-hole lead since winning the 2013 Bridgestone Invitational.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Kyle Busch passed Brad Keselowski with 38 laps to go and held off hard-charging Kevin Harvick to win the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Richmond. Harvick closed a gap of more than 1.5 seconds over the final few laps, but Busch held on for his sixth career victory at Richmond. Martin Truex Jr. swept the first two stages before a penalty forced him to rally for a third-place finish, followed by Chase Elliott and Aric Almirola.

