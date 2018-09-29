Lions add Lee to active roster, waive Donnal

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed defensive end Eric Lee to the active roster from the practice squad. The Lions also announced Saturday that they have waived offensive lineman Andrew Donnal. Detroit plays…

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed defensive end Eric Lee to the active roster from the practice squad.

The Lions also announced Saturday that they have waived offensive lineman Andrew Donnal. Detroit plays at Dallas on Sunday.

Lee started five games for the New England Patriots last season and began this season on the Lions’ practice squad. Donnal did not play in any of Detroit’s first three games.

