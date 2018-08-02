202
Home » Sports » Robert Brazile Career Stats

Robert Brazile Career Stats

By The Associated Press August 2, 2018 4:29 pm 08/02/2018 04:29pm
Share
Regular Season
Year Tm Int Yds TD Sack
1975 Houston 0 0 0 0.0
1976 Houston 1 8 0 0.0
1977 Houston 3 40 0 0.0
1978 Houston 1 30 0 0.0
1979 Houston 2 45 0 0.0
1980 Houston 2 38 0 0.0
1981 Houston 2 7 0 0.0
1982 Houston 1 31 0 6.5
1983 Houston 0 0 0 2.5
1984 Houston 1 2 0 2.0
TOTAL 13 201 0 11.0
Postseason
Year Tm Int Yds TD Sack
1978 Houston 0 0 0 1.0
1979 Houston 0 0 0 0.0
1980 Houston 0 0 0 0.0
Totals 0 0 0 1.0

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Sports
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500