Ray Lewis Career Stats

|Regular Season
|Year Tm
|Int
|Yds
|TD
|Sack
|1996 Baltimore
|1
|0
|0
|2.5
|1997 Baltimore
|1
|18
|0
|4.0
|1998 Baltimore
|2
|25
|0
|3.0
|1999 Baltimore
|3
|97
|0
|3.5
|2000 Baltimore
|2
|1
|0
|3.0
|2001 Baltimore
|3
|115
|0
|3.5
|2002 Baltimore
|2
|4
|0
|0.0
|2003 Baltimore
|6
|99
|1
|1.5
|2004 Baltimore
|0
|0
|0
|1.0
|2005 Baltimore
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|2006 Baltimore
|2
|27
|0
|5.0
|2007 Baltimore
|2
|35
|1
|2.0
|2008 Baltimore
|3
|43
|0
|3.5
|2009 Baltimore
|0
|9
|0
|3.0
|2010 Baltimore
|2
|26
|1
|2.0
|2011 Baltimore
|1
|4
|0
|2.0
|2012 Baltimore
|0
|0
|0
|1.0
|Career
|31
|503
|3
|41.5
|Playoffs
|
|Int
|Yds
|TD
|Sack
|2000 Baltimore
|2
|54
|1
|0.0
|2001 Baltimore
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|2003 Baltimore
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|2006 Baltimore
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|2008 Baltimore
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|2009 Baltimore
|0
|0
|0
|1.0
|2010 Baltimore
|0
|0
|0
|1.0
|2011 Baltimore
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|2012 Baltimore
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|Career
|2
|54
|1
|2.0
