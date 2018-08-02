Ray Lewis Career Stats

Regular Season Year Tm Int Yds TD Sack 1996 Baltimore 1 0 0 2.5 1997 Baltimore 1 18 0 4.0 1998 Baltimore 2 25 0 3.0 1999 Baltimore 3 97 0 3.5 2000 Baltimore 2…

Regular Season Year Tm Int Yds TD Sack 1996 Baltimore 1 0 0 2.5 1997 Baltimore 1 18 0 4.0 1998 Baltimore 2 25 0 3.0 1999 Baltimore 3 97 0 3.5 2000 Baltimore 2 1 0 3.0 2001 Baltimore 3 115 0 3.5 2002 Baltimore 2 4 0 0.0 2003 Baltimore 6 99 1 1.5 2004 Baltimore 0 0 0 1.0 2005 Baltimore 1 0 0 1.0 2006 Baltimore 2 27 0 5.0 2007 Baltimore 2 35 1 2.0 2008 Baltimore 3 43 0 3.5 2009 Baltimore 0 9 0 3.0 2010 Baltimore 2 26 1 2.0 2011 Baltimore 1 4 0 2.0 2012 Baltimore 0 0 0 1.0 Career 31 503 3 41.5 Playoffs Int Yds TD Sack 2000 Baltimore 2 54 1 0.0 2001 Baltimore 0 0 0 0.0 2003 Baltimore 0 0 0 0.0 2006 Baltimore 0 0 0 0.0 2008 Baltimore 0 0 0 0.0 2009 Baltimore 0 0 0 1.0 2010 Baltimore 0 0 0 1.0 2011 Baltimore 0 0 0 0.0 2012 Baltimore 0 0 0 0.0 Career 2 54 1 2.0

