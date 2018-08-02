Brian Dawkins Career Stats

Regular Season Year Tm Int Yds TD Sack 1996 Philadelphia 3 41 0 1.0 1997 Philadelphia 3 76 1 0.0 1998 Philadelphia 2 39 0 1.0 1999 Philadelphia 4 127 1 1.5 2000 Philadelphia 4…
|Regular Season
|Year Tm
|Int
|Yds
|TD
|Sack
|1996 Philadelphia
|3
|41
|0
|1.0
|1997 Philadelphia
|3
|76
|1
|0.0
|1998 Philadelphia
|2
|39
|0
|1.0
|1999 Philadelphia
|4
|127
|1
|1.5
|2000 Philadelphia
|4
|62
|0
|2.0
|2001 Philadelphia
|2
|15
|0
|1.5
|2002 Philadelphia
|2
|27
|0
|3.0
|2003 Philadelphia
|1
|0
|0
|0.5
|2004 Philadelphia
|4
|32
|0
|3.0
|2005 Philadelphia
|3
|24
|0
|3.5
|2006 Philadelphia
|4
|38
|0
|1.0
|2007 Philadelphia
|1
|1
|0
|0.0
|2008 Philadelphia
|1
|25
|0
|3.0
|2009 Denver
|2
|0
|0
|0.0
|2010 Denver
|1
|-2
|0
|2.0
|2011 Denver
|0
|0
|0
|3.0
|Totals
|37
|513
|2
|26.0
|Postseason
|Year Tm
|Int
|Yds
|TD
|Sack
|1996 Philadelphia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2000 Philadelphia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2001 Philadelphia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2002 Philadelphia
|1
|21
|0
|0
|2003 Philadelphia
|1
|35
|0
|0
|2004 Philadelphia
|1
|19
|0
|1
|2006 Philadelphia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2008 Philadelphia
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Totals
|4
|75
|0
|2
