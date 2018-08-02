202
Home » Sports » Atlanta United's Zizzo (knee)…

Atlanta United’s Zizzo (knee) likely out for MLS season

By The Associated Press August 2, 2018 4:25 pm 08/02/2018 04:25pm
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United fullback Sal Zizzo likely will miss the rest of the MLS season because of a knee injury.

The club announced Thursday that Zizzo recently underwent surgery to repair the meniscus in his right knee, sidelining him for three to four months.

The 31-year-old Zizzo suffered the injury during training.

After signing with Atlanta as a free agent, Zizzo made six appearances with one start.

United, which leads the MLS Supporters’ Shield standings, hosts Toronto FC on Saturday.

___

For more AP soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLSsoccer

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Sports
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500