Wild-Ducks Sums

|Minnesota
|0
|2
|0
|1—3
|Anaheim
|1
|0
|1
|0—2
First Period_1, Anaheim, Roy 4 (Beauchemin, Kase), 9:17. Penalties_Suter, MIN, (interference), 7:16; Wagner, ANA, (hooking), 11:05.
Second Period_2, Minnesota, Zucker 14 (Granlund, Niederreiter), 14:49. 3, Minnesota, Mitchell 3 (Prosser, Winnik), 16:58. Penalties_Stewart, MIN, (slashing), 2:18; Wagner, ANA, (delay of game), 9:32.
Third Period_4, Anaheim, Henrique 7 (Montour, Perry), 13:35. Penalties_Brodin, MIN, (tripping), 4:29; Bieksa, ANA, (hooking), 11:23; Eriksson Ek, MIN, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 11:23.
Overtime_5, Minnesota, Dumba 3 (Coyle, Zucker), 3:43. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Minnesota 8-7-12-4_31. Anaheim 12-9-6-1_28.
Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 2; Anaheim 0 of 3.
Goalies_Minnesota, Dubnyk 12-8-2 (28 shots-26 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 8-10-3 (31-28).
A_16,471 (17,174). T_2:25.
Referees_Dan O’Rourke, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Mark Wheler.
