Weekend Time Schedule

|All Times EST
|Saturday
|NFL
Indianapolis at Baltimore, 4:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Green Bay, 8:30 p.m.
No. 5 North Carolina vs. Ohio State at the Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, 1:30 p.m.
No. 6 Miami vs. New Mexico State at the Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu, 12:30 a.m.
No. 7 Kentucky vs. UCLA at the Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, 4 p.m.
No. 10 West Virginia vs. Fordham, Noon
No. 21 Tennessee at Wake Forest, 12:30 p.m.
No. 23 Seton Hall vs. Manhattan, Noon
Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl: South Florida vs. Texas Tech, Noon
Armed Forces Bowl at Fort Worth, Texas: San Diego State vs. Army, 3:30 p.m.
Dollar General Bowl at Mobile, Ala.: Appalachian State vs. Toledo, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 5 p.m.
Milwaukee at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Washington, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Miami, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Utah, 8 p.m.
Denver at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Portland at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 1 p.m.
Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.
Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m.
Chicago at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Washington at Vegas, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Denver at Washington, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Miami at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at New England, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
Seattle at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
Hawaii Bowl at Honolulu: Fresno State vs. Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.