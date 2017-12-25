|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|New England
|5977
|1742
|4235
|Kansas City
|5628
|1793
|3835
|Jacksonville
|5626
|2179
|3447
|L.A. Chargers
|5531
|1480
|4051
|Pittsburgh
|5369
|1439
|3930
|Denver
|4849
|1742
|3107
|Tennessee
|4792
|1717
|3075
|Houston
|4684
|1581
|3103
|N.Y. Jets
|4637
|1662
|2975
|Oakland
|4575
|1312
|3263
|Baltimore
|4574
|1738
|2836
|Miami
|4567
|1295
|3272
|Cleveland
|4567
|1611
|2956
|Buffalo
|4530
|1891
|2639
|Indianapolis
|4303
|1515
|2788
|Cincinnati
|4129
|1220
|2909
|DEFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Denver
|4261
|1320
|2941
|Pittsburgh
|4309
|1415
|2894
|Jacksonville
|4346
|1744
|2602
|Baltimore
|4842
|1634
|3208
|Oakland
|4890
|1550
|3340
|Cleveland
|4902
|1442
|3460
|L.A. Chargers
|4918
|1993
|2925
|Houston
|4966
|1497
|3469
|Tennessee
|5019
|1337
|3682
|Miami
|5059
|1642
|3417
|Cincinnati
|5113
|1928
|3185
|N.Y. Jets
|5306
|1740
|3566
|Buffalo
|5326
|1901
|3425
|Kansas City
|5506
|1780
|3726
|New England
|5609
|1796
|3813
|Indianapolis
|5664
|1842
|3822
|NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|New Orleans
|5936
|1978
|3958
|L.A. Rams
|5533
|1851
|3682
|Atlanta
|5466
|1787
|3679
|Philadelphia
|5417
|1967
|3450
|Minnesota
|5383
|1810
|3573
|Tampa Bay
|5361
|1340
|4021
|San Francisco
|5126
|1493
|3633
|Detroit
|5048
|1170
|3878
|Dallas
|5011
|2041
|2970
|Washington
|5002
|1387
|3615
|Seattle
|4990
|1528
|3462
|Carolina
|4931
|2015
|2916
|Arizona
|4767
|1270
|3497
|N.Y. Giants
|4647
|1289
|3358
|Green Bay
|4635
|1621
|3014
|Chicago
|4398
|1758
|2640
|DEFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Minnesota
|4214
|1307
|2907
|Philadelphia
|4329
|1001
|3328
|Arizona
|4679
|1333
|3346
|Carolina
|4703
|1349
|3354
|Chicago
|4778
|1582
|3196
|Atlanta
|4846
|1578
|3268
|Dallas
|4870
|1594
|3276
|Seattle
|4913
|1708
|3205
|New Orleans
|4929
|1677
|3252
|L.A. Rams
|4971
|1788
|3183
|Washington
|5185
|1886
|3299
|Green Bay
|5226
|1742
|3484
|San Francisco
|5374
|1759
|3615
|Detroit
|5436
|1697
|3739
|Tampa Bay
|5726
|1788
|3938
|N.Y. Giants
|5774
|1872
|3902
|AVERAGE PER GAME
|AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|New England
|398.5
|116.1
|282.3
|Pittsburgh
|383.5
|102.8
|280.7
|Kansas City
|375.2
|119.5
|255.7
|Jacksonville
|375.1
|145.3
|229.8
|L.A. Chargers
|368.7
|98.7
|270.1
|Houston
|334.6
|112.9
|221.6
|Oakland
|326.8
|93.7
|233.1
|Denver
|323.3
|116.1
|207.1
|Tennessee
|319.5
|114.5
|205.0
|N.Y. Jets
|309.1
|110.8
|198.3
|Baltimore
|304.9
|115.9
|189.1
|Miami
|304.5
|86.3
|218.1
|Cleveland
|304.5
|107.4
|197.1
|Buffalo
|302.0
|126.1
|175.9
|Indianapolis
|286.9
|101.0
|185.9
|Cincinnati
|275.3
|81.3
|193.9
|DEFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Denver
|284.1
|88.0
|196.1
|Jacksonville
|289.7
|116.3
|173.5
|Pittsburgh
|307.8
|101.1
|206.7
|Baltimore
|322.8
|108.9
|213.9
|Cleveland
|326.8
|96.1
|230.7
|L.A. Chargers
|327.9
|132.9
|195.0
|Tennessee
|334.6
|89.1
|245.5
|Miami
|337.3
|109.5
|227.8
|Cincinnati
|340.9
|128.5
|212.3
|Oakland
|349.3
|110.7
|238.6
|N.Y. Jets
|353.7
|116.0
|237.7
|Houston
|354.7
|106.9
|247.8
|Buffalo
|355.1
|126.7
|228.3
|Kansas City
|367.1
|118.7
|248.4
|New England
|373.9
|119.7
|254.2
|Indianapolis
|377.6
|122.8
|254.8
|NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|New Orleans
|395.7
|131.9
|263.9
|Philadelphia
|386.9
|140.5
|246.4
|L.A. Rams
|368.9
|123.4
|245.5
|Atlanta
|364.4
|119.1
|245.3
|Minnesota
|358.9
|120.7
|238.2
|Tampa Bay
|357.4
|89.3
|268.1
|San Francisco
|341.7
|99.5
|242.2
|Detroit
|336.5
|78.0
|258.5
|Dallas
|334.1
|136.1
|198.0
|Washington
|333.5
|92.5
|241.0
|Seattle
|332.7
|101.9
|230.8
|Carolina
|328.7
|134.3
|194.4
|Arizona
|317.8
|84.7
|233.1
|N.Y. Giants
|309.8
|85.9
|223.9
|Green Bay
|309.0
|108.1
|200.9
|Chicago
|293.2
|117.2
|176.0
|DEFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Minnesota
|280.9
|87.1
|193.8
|Philadelphia
|309.2
|71.5
|237.7
|Arizona
|311.9
|88.9
|223.1
|Carolina
|313.5
|89.9
|223.6
|Chicago
|318.5
|105.5
|213.1
|Atlanta
|323.1
|105.2
|217.9
|Dallas
|324.7
|106.3
|218.4
|Seattle
|327.5
|113.9
|213.7
|New Orleans
|328.6
|111.8
|216.8
|L.A. Rams
|331.4
|119.2
|212.2
|Washington
|345.7
|125.7
|219.9
|Green Bay
|348.4
|116.1
|232.3
|San Francisco
|358.3
|117.3
|241.0
|Detroit
|362.4
|113.1
|249.3
|Tampa Bay
|381.7
|119.2
|262.5
|N.Y. Giants
|384.9
|124.8
|260.1
