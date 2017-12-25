201.5
Week 16

By The Associated Press December 25, 2017 10:01 am 12/25/2017 10:01am
Yard Rush Pass
New England 5977 1742 4235
Kansas City 5628 1793 3835
Jacksonville 5626 2179 3447
L.A. Chargers 5531 1480 4051
Pittsburgh 5369 1439 3930
Denver 4849 1742 3107
Tennessee 4792 1717 3075
Houston 4684 1581 3103
N.Y. Jets 4637 1662 2975
Oakland 4575 1312 3263
Baltimore 4574 1738 2836
Miami 4567 1295 3272
Cleveland 4567 1611 2956
Buffalo 4530 1891 2639
Indianapolis 4303 1515 2788
Cincinnati 4129 1220 2909
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Denver 4261 1320 2941
Pittsburgh 4309 1415 2894
Jacksonville 4346 1744 2602
Baltimore 4842 1634 3208
Oakland 4890 1550 3340
Cleveland 4902 1442 3460
L.A. Chargers 4918 1993 2925
Houston 4966 1497 3469
Tennessee 5019 1337 3682
Miami 5059 1642 3417
Cincinnati 5113 1928 3185
N.Y. Jets 5306 1740 3566
Buffalo 5326 1901 3425
Kansas City 5506 1780 3726
New England 5609 1796 3813
Indianapolis 5664 1842 3822
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
New Orleans 5936 1978 3958
L.A. Rams 5533 1851 3682
Atlanta 5466 1787 3679
Philadelphia 5417 1967 3450
Minnesota 5383 1810 3573
Tampa Bay 5361 1340 4021
San Francisco 5126 1493 3633
Detroit 5048 1170 3878
Dallas 5011 2041 2970
Washington 5002 1387 3615
Seattle 4990 1528 3462
Carolina 4931 2015 2916
Arizona 4767 1270 3497
N.Y. Giants 4647 1289 3358
Green Bay 4635 1621 3014
Chicago 4398 1758 2640
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Minnesota 4214 1307 2907
Philadelphia 4329 1001 3328
Arizona 4679 1333 3346
Carolina 4703 1349 3354
Chicago 4778 1582 3196
Atlanta 4846 1578 3268
Dallas 4870 1594 3276
Seattle 4913 1708 3205
New Orleans 4929 1677 3252
L.A. Rams 4971 1788 3183
Washington 5185 1886 3299
Green Bay 5226 1742 3484
San Francisco 5374 1759 3615
Detroit 5436 1697 3739
Tampa Bay 5726 1788 3938
N.Y. Giants 5774 1872 3902
AVERAGE PER GAME
AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
New England 398.5 116.1 282.3
Pittsburgh 383.5 102.8 280.7
Kansas City 375.2 119.5 255.7
Jacksonville 375.1 145.3 229.8
L.A. Chargers 368.7 98.7 270.1
Houston 334.6 112.9 221.6
Oakland 326.8 93.7 233.1
Denver 323.3 116.1 207.1
Tennessee 319.5 114.5 205.0
N.Y. Jets 309.1 110.8 198.3
Baltimore 304.9 115.9 189.1
Miami 304.5 86.3 218.1
Cleveland 304.5 107.4 197.1
Buffalo 302.0 126.1 175.9
Indianapolis 286.9 101.0 185.9
Cincinnati 275.3 81.3 193.9
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Denver 284.1 88.0 196.1
Jacksonville 289.7 116.3 173.5
Pittsburgh 307.8 101.1 206.7
Baltimore 322.8 108.9 213.9
Cleveland 326.8 96.1 230.7
L.A. Chargers 327.9 132.9 195.0
Tennessee 334.6 89.1 245.5
Miami 337.3 109.5 227.8
Cincinnati 340.9 128.5 212.3
Oakland 349.3 110.7 238.6
N.Y. Jets 353.7 116.0 237.7
Houston 354.7 106.9 247.8
Buffalo 355.1 126.7 228.3
Kansas City 367.1 118.7 248.4
New England 373.9 119.7 254.2
Indianapolis 377.6 122.8 254.8
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
New Orleans 395.7 131.9 263.9
Philadelphia 386.9 140.5 246.4
L.A. Rams 368.9 123.4 245.5
Atlanta 364.4 119.1 245.3
Minnesota 358.9 120.7 238.2
Tampa Bay 357.4 89.3 268.1
San Francisco 341.7 99.5 242.2
Detroit 336.5 78.0 258.5
Dallas 334.1 136.1 198.0
Washington 333.5 92.5 241.0
Seattle 332.7 101.9 230.8
Carolina 328.7 134.3 194.4
Arizona 317.8 84.7 233.1
N.Y. Giants 309.8 85.9 223.9
Green Bay 309.0 108.1 200.9
Chicago 293.2 117.2 176.0
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Minnesota 280.9 87.1 193.8
Philadelphia 309.2 71.5 237.7
Arizona 311.9 88.9 223.1
Carolina 313.5 89.9 223.6
Chicago 318.5 105.5 213.1
Atlanta 323.1 105.2 217.9
Dallas 324.7 106.3 218.4
Seattle 327.5 113.9 213.7
New Orleans 328.6 111.8 216.8
L.A. Rams 331.4 119.2 212.2
Washington 345.7 125.7 219.9
Green Bay 348.4 116.1 232.3
San Francisco 358.3 117.3 241.0
Detroit 362.4 113.1 249.3
Tampa Bay 381.7 119.2 262.5
N.Y. Giants 384.9 124.8 260.1

