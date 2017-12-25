Yard Rush Pass New England 5977 1742 4235 Kansas City 5628 1793 3835 Jacksonville 5626 2179 3447 L.A. Chargers 5531 1480 4051 Pittsburgh 5369 1439 3930 Denver 4849 1742 3107 Tennessee 4792 1717 3075 Houston 4684 1581 3103 N.Y. Jets 4637 1662 2975 Oakland 4575 1312 3263 Baltimore 4574 1738 2836 Miami 4567 1295 3272 Cleveland 4567 1611 2956 Buffalo 4530 1891 2639 Indianapolis 4303 1515 2788 Cincinnati 4129 1220 2909

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass Denver 4261 1320 2941 Pittsburgh 4309 1415 2894 Jacksonville 4346 1744 2602 Baltimore 4842 1634 3208 Oakland 4890 1550 3340 Cleveland 4902 1442 3460 L.A. Chargers 4918 1993 2925 Houston 4966 1497 3469 Tennessee 5019 1337 3682 Miami 5059 1642 3417 Cincinnati 5113 1928 3185 N.Y. Jets 5306 1740 3566 Buffalo 5326 1901 3425 Kansas City 5506 1780 3726 New England 5609 1796 3813 Indianapolis 5664 1842 3822

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yard Rush Pass New Orleans 5936 1978 3958 L.A. Rams 5533 1851 3682 Atlanta 5466 1787 3679 Philadelphia 5417 1967 3450 Minnesota 5383 1810 3573 Tampa Bay 5361 1340 4021 San Francisco 5126 1493 3633 Detroit 5048 1170 3878 Dallas 5011 2041 2970 Washington 5002 1387 3615 Seattle 4990 1528 3462 Carolina 4931 2015 2916 Arizona 4767 1270 3497 N.Y. Giants 4647 1289 3358 Green Bay 4635 1621 3014 Chicago 4398 1758 2640

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass Minnesota 4214 1307 2907 Philadelphia 4329 1001 3328 Arizona 4679 1333 3346 Carolina 4703 1349 3354 Chicago 4778 1582 3196 Atlanta 4846 1578 3268 Dallas 4870 1594 3276 Seattle 4913 1708 3205 New Orleans 4929 1677 3252 L.A. Rams 4971 1788 3183 Washington 5185 1886 3299 Green Bay 5226 1742 3484 San Francisco 5374 1759 3615 Detroit 5436 1697 3739 Tampa Bay 5726 1788 3938 N.Y. Giants 5774 1872 3902

AVERAGE PER GAME AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yards Rush Pass New England 398.5 116.1 282.3 Pittsburgh 383.5 102.8 280.7 Kansas City 375.2 119.5 255.7 Jacksonville 375.1 145.3 229.8 L.A. Chargers 368.7 98.7 270.1 Houston 334.6 112.9 221.6 Oakland 326.8 93.7 233.1 Denver 323.3 116.1 207.1 Tennessee 319.5 114.5 205.0 N.Y. Jets 309.1 110.8 198.3 Baltimore 304.9 115.9 189.1 Miami 304.5 86.3 218.1 Cleveland 304.5 107.4 197.1 Buffalo 302.0 126.1 175.9 Indianapolis 286.9 101.0 185.9 Cincinnati 275.3 81.3 193.9

DEFENSE Yards Rush Pass Denver 284.1 88.0 196.1 Jacksonville 289.7 116.3 173.5 Pittsburgh 307.8 101.1 206.7 Baltimore 322.8 108.9 213.9 Cleveland 326.8 96.1 230.7 L.A. Chargers 327.9 132.9 195.0 Tennessee 334.6 89.1 245.5 Miami 337.3 109.5 227.8 Cincinnati 340.9 128.5 212.3 Oakland 349.3 110.7 238.6 N.Y. Jets 353.7 116.0 237.7 Houston 354.7 106.9 247.8 Buffalo 355.1 126.7 228.3 Kansas City 367.1 118.7 248.4 New England 373.9 119.7 254.2 Indianapolis 377.6 122.8 254.8

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yards Rush Pass New Orleans 395.7 131.9 263.9 Philadelphia 386.9 140.5 246.4 L.A. Rams 368.9 123.4 245.5 Atlanta 364.4 119.1 245.3 Minnesota 358.9 120.7 238.2 Tampa Bay 357.4 89.3 268.1 San Francisco 341.7 99.5 242.2 Detroit 336.5 78.0 258.5 Dallas 334.1 136.1 198.0 Washington 333.5 92.5 241.0 Seattle 332.7 101.9 230.8 Carolina 328.7 134.3 194.4 Arizona 317.8 84.7 233.1 N.Y. Giants 309.8 85.9 223.9 Green Bay 309.0 108.1 200.9 Chicago 293.2 117.2 176.0

DEFENSE Yards Rush Pass Minnesota 280.9 87.1 193.8 Philadelphia 309.2 71.5 237.7 Arizona 311.9 88.9 223.1 Carolina 313.5 89.9 223.6 Chicago 318.5 105.5 213.1 Atlanta 323.1 105.2 217.9 Dallas 324.7 106.3 218.4 Seattle 327.5 113.9 213.7 New Orleans 328.6 111.8 216.8 L.A. Rams 331.4 119.2 212.2 Washington 345.7 125.7 219.9 Green Bay 348.4 116.1 232.3 San Francisco 358.3 117.3 241.0 Detroit 362.4 113.1 249.3 Tampa Bay 381.7 119.2 262.5 N.Y. Giants 384.9 124.8 260.1

