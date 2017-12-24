201.5
By The Associated Press December 24, 2017 10:01 am 12/24/2017 10:01am
Yard Rush Pass
New England 5566 1549 4017
Pittsburgh 5369 1439 3930
Kansas City 5224 1690 3534
Jacksonville 5154 2087 3067
L.A. Chargers 5152 1391 3761
Houston 4684 1581 3103
Oakland 4575 1312 3263
Baltimore 4574 1738 2836
Denver 4519 1583 2936
Tennessee 4426 1620 2806
N.Y. Jets 4342 1465 2877
Cleveland 4314 1536 2778
Indianapolis 4303 1515 2788
Miami 4222 1236 2986
Buffalo 4204 1807 2397
Cincinnati 3765 1078 2687
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Denver 3875 1233 2642
Jacksonville 3977 1613 2364
Pittsburgh 4309 1415 2894
Tennessee 4617 1221 3396
L.A. Chargers 4623 1796 2827
Cleveland 4644 1345 3299
Miami 4655 1539 3116
Cincinnati 4837 1841 2996
Baltimore 4842 1634 3208
Oakland 4890 1550 3340
Buffalo 4915 1708 3207
N.Y. Jets 4927 1651 3276
Houston 4966 1497 3469
Kansas City 5161 1721 3440
New England 5283 1712 3571
Indianapolis 5664 1842 3822
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
New Orleans 5621 1892 3729
Philadelphia 5417 1967 3450
Minnesota 5383 1810 3573
Atlanta 5135 1720 3415
L.A. Rams 5131 1735 3396
Tampa Bay 4969 1274 3695
Seattle 4854 1452 3402
Detroit 4772 1083 3689
San Francisco 4757 1362 3395
Dallas 4728 1913 2815
Carolina 4676 1900 2776
Green Bay 4635 1621 3014
Washington 4616 1300 3316
Arizona 4478 1196 3282
N.Y. Giants 4354 1246 3108
Chicago 4140 1661 2479
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Minnesota 4214 1307 2907
Carolina 4311 1283 3028
Philadelphia 4329 1001 3328
Arizona 4386 1290 3096
Chicago 4525 1507 3018
Atlanta 4531 1492 3039
New Orleans 4598 1610 2988
L.A. Rams 4605 1691 2914
Seattle 4630 1580 3050
Dallas 4734 1518 3216
Washington 4855 1727 3128
San Francisco 4902 1667 3235
Detroit 5072 1555 3517
Green Bay 5226 1742 3484
Tampa Bay 5471 1673 3798
N.Y. Giants 5485 1798 3687
AVERAGE PER GAME
AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
New England 397.6 110.6 286.9
Pittsburgh 383.5 102.8 280.7
Kansas City 373.1 120.7 252.4
Jacksonville 368.1 149.1 219.1
L.A. Chargers 368.0 99.4 268.6
Houston 334.6 112.9 221.6
Oakland 326.8 93.7 233.1
Denver 322.8 113.1 209.7
Tennessee 316.1 115.7 200.4
N.Y. Jets 310.1 104.6 205.5
Cleveland 308.1 109.7 198.4
Baltimore 304.9 115.9 189.1
Miami 301.6 88.3 213.3
Buffalo 300.3 129.1 171.2
Indianapolis 286.9 101.0 185.9
Cincinnati 268.9 77.0 191.9
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Denver 276.8 88.1 188.7
Jacksonville 284.1 115.2 168.9
Pittsburgh 307.8 101.1 206.7
Baltimore 322.8 108.9 213.9
Tennessee 329.8 87.2 242.6
L.A. Chargers 330.2 128.3 201.9
Cleveland 331.7 96.1 235.6
Miami 332.5 109.9 222.6
Cincinnati 345.5 131.5 214.0
Oakland 349.3 110.7 238.6
Buffalo 351.1 122.0 229.1
N.Y. Jets 351.9 117.9 234.0
Houston 354.7 106.9 247.8
Kansas City 368.6 122.9 245.7
New England 377.4 122.3 255.1
Indianapolis 377.6 122.8 254.8
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
New Orleans 401.5 135.1 266.4
Philadelphia 386.9 140.5 246.4
Atlanta 366.8 122.9 243.9
L.A. Rams 366.5 123.9 242.6
Minnesota 358.9 120.7 238.2
Tampa Bay 354.9 91.0 263.9
Seattle 346.7 103.7 243.0
Detroit 340.9 77.4 263.5
San Francisco 339.8 97.3 242.5
Dallas 337.7 136.6 201.1
Carolina 334.0 135.7 198.3
Washington 329.7 92.9 236.9
Arizona 319.9 85.4 234.4
N.Y. Giants 311.0 89.0 222.0
Green Bay 309.0 108.1 200.9
Chicago 295.7 118.6 177.1
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Minnesota 280.9 87.1 193.8
Carolina 307.9 91.6 216.3
Philadelphia 309.2 71.5 237.7
Arizona 313.3 92.1 221.1
Chicago 323.2 107.6 215.6
Atlanta 323.6 106.6 217.1
New Orleans 328.4 115.0 213.4
L.A. Rams 328.9 120.8 208.1
Seattle 330.7 112.9 217.9
Dallas 338.1 108.4 229.7
Washington 346.8 123.4 223.4
Green Bay 348.4 116.1 232.3
San Francisco 350.1 119.1 231.1
Detroit 362.3 111.1 251.2
Tampa Bay 390.8 119.5 271.3
N.Y. Giants 391.8 128.4 263.4

Topics:
Latest News Sports
