|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|New England
|5566
|1549
|4017
|Pittsburgh
|5369
|1439
|3930
|Kansas City
|5224
|1690
|3534
|Jacksonville
|5154
|2087
|3067
|L.A. Chargers
|5152
|1391
|3761
|Houston
|4684
|1581
|3103
|Oakland
|4575
|1312
|3263
|Baltimore
|4574
|1738
|2836
|Denver
|4519
|1583
|2936
|Tennessee
|4426
|1620
|2806
|N.Y. Jets
|4342
|1465
|2877
|Cleveland
|4314
|1536
|2778
|Indianapolis
|4303
|1515
|2788
|Miami
|4222
|1236
|2986
|Buffalo
|4204
|1807
|2397
|Cincinnati
|3765
|1078
|2687
|DEFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Denver
|3875
|1233
|2642
|Jacksonville
|3977
|1613
|2364
|Pittsburgh
|4309
|1415
|2894
|Tennessee
|4617
|1221
|3396
|L.A. Chargers
|4623
|1796
|2827
|Cleveland
|4644
|1345
|3299
|Miami
|4655
|1539
|3116
|Cincinnati
|4837
|1841
|2996
|Baltimore
|4842
|1634
|3208
|Oakland
|4890
|1550
|3340
|Buffalo
|4915
|1708
|3207
|N.Y. Jets
|4927
|1651
|3276
|Houston
|4966
|1497
|3469
|Kansas City
|5161
|1721
|3440
|New England
|5283
|1712
|3571
|Indianapolis
|5664
|1842
|3822
|NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|New Orleans
|5621
|1892
|3729
|Philadelphia
|5417
|1967
|3450
|Minnesota
|5383
|1810
|3573
|Atlanta
|5135
|1720
|3415
|L.A. Rams
|5131
|1735
|3396
|Tampa Bay
|4969
|1274
|3695
|Seattle
|4854
|1452
|3402
|Detroit
|4772
|1083
|3689
|San Francisco
|4757
|1362
|3395
|Dallas
|4728
|1913
|2815
|Carolina
|4676
|1900
|2776
|Green Bay
|4635
|1621
|3014
|Washington
|4616
|1300
|3316
|Arizona
|4478
|1196
|3282
|N.Y. Giants
|4354
|1246
|3108
|Chicago
|4140
|1661
|2479
|DEFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Minnesota
|4214
|1307
|2907
|Carolina
|4311
|1283
|3028
|Philadelphia
|4329
|1001
|3328
|Arizona
|4386
|1290
|3096
|Chicago
|4525
|1507
|3018
|Atlanta
|4531
|1492
|3039
|New Orleans
|4598
|1610
|2988
|L.A. Rams
|4605
|1691
|2914
|Seattle
|4630
|1580
|3050
|Dallas
|4734
|1518
|3216
|Washington
|4855
|1727
|3128
|San Francisco
|4902
|1667
|3235
|Detroit
|5072
|1555
|3517
|Green Bay
|5226
|1742
|3484
|Tampa Bay
|5471
|1673
|3798
|N.Y. Giants
|5485
|1798
|3687
|AVERAGE PER GAME
|AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|New England
|397.6
|110.6
|286.9
|Pittsburgh
|383.5
|102.8
|280.7
|Kansas City
|373.1
|120.7
|252.4
|Jacksonville
|368.1
|149.1
|219.1
|L.A. Chargers
|368.0
|99.4
|268.6
|Houston
|334.6
|112.9
|221.6
|Oakland
|326.8
|93.7
|233.1
|Denver
|322.8
|113.1
|209.7
|Tennessee
|316.1
|115.7
|200.4
|N.Y. Jets
|310.1
|104.6
|205.5
|Cleveland
|308.1
|109.7
|198.4
|Baltimore
|304.9
|115.9
|189.1
|Miami
|301.6
|88.3
|213.3
|Buffalo
|300.3
|129.1
|171.2
|Indianapolis
|286.9
|101.0
|185.9
|Cincinnati
|268.9
|77.0
|191.9
|DEFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Denver
|276.8
|88.1
|188.7
|Jacksonville
|284.1
|115.2
|168.9
|Pittsburgh
|307.8
|101.1
|206.7
|Baltimore
|322.8
|108.9
|213.9
|Tennessee
|329.8
|87.2
|242.6
|L.A. Chargers
|330.2
|128.3
|201.9
|Cleveland
|331.7
|96.1
|235.6
|Miami
|332.5
|109.9
|222.6
|Cincinnati
|345.5
|131.5
|214.0
|Oakland
|349.3
|110.7
|238.6
|Buffalo
|351.1
|122.0
|229.1
|N.Y. Jets
|351.9
|117.9
|234.0
|Houston
|354.7
|106.9
|247.8
|Kansas City
|368.6
|122.9
|245.7
|New England
|377.4
|122.3
|255.1
|Indianapolis
|377.6
|122.8
|254.8
|NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|New Orleans
|401.5
|135.1
|266.4
|Philadelphia
|386.9
|140.5
|246.4
|Atlanta
|366.8
|122.9
|243.9
|L.A. Rams
|366.5
|123.9
|242.6
|Minnesota
|358.9
|120.7
|238.2
|Tampa Bay
|354.9
|91.0
|263.9
|Seattle
|346.7
|103.7
|243.0
|Detroit
|340.9
|77.4
|263.5
|San Francisco
|339.8
|97.3
|242.5
|Dallas
|337.7
|136.6
|201.1
|Carolina
|334.0
|135.7
|198.3
|Washington
|329.7
|92.9
|236.9
|Arizona
|319.9
|85.4
|234.4
|N.Y. Giants
|311.0
|89.0
|222.0
|Green Bay
|309.0
|108.1
|200.9
|Chicago
|295.7
|118.6
|177.1
|DEFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Minnesota
|280.9
|87.1
|193.8
|Carolina
|307.9
|91.6
|216.3
|Philadelphia
|309.2
|71.5
|237.7
|Arizona
|313.3
|92.1
|221.1
|Chicago
|323.2
|107.6
|215.6
|Atlanta
|323.6
|106.6
|217.1
|New Orleans
|328.4
|115.0
|213.4
|L.A. Rams
|328.9
|120.8
|208.1
|Seattle
|330.7
|112.9
|217.9
|Dallas
|338.1
|108.4
|229.7
|Washington
|346.8
|123.4
|223.4
|Green Bay
|348.4
|116.1
|232.3
|San Francisco
|350.1
|119.1
|231.1
|Detroit
|362.3
|111.1
|251.2
|Tampa Bay
|390.8
|119.5
|271.3
|N.Y. Giants
|391.8
|128.4
|263.4
