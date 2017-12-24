Yard Rush Pass New England 5566 1549 4017 Pittsburgh 5369 1439 3930 Kansas City 5224 1690 3534 Jacksonville 5154 2087 3067 L.A. Chargers 5152 1391 3761 Houston 4684 1581 3103 Oakland 4575 1312 3263 Baltimore 4574 1738 2836 Denver 4519 1583 2936 Tennessee 4426 1620 2806 N.Y. Jets 4342 1465 2877 Cleveland 4314 1536 2778 Indianapolis 4303 1515 2788 Miami 4222 1236 2986 Buffalo 4204 1807 2397 Cincinnati 3765 1078 2687

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass Denver 3875 1233 2642 Jacksonville 3977 1613 2364 Pittsburgh 4309 1415 2894 Tennessee 4617 1221 3396 L.A. Chargers 4623 1796 2827 Cleveland 4644 1345 3299 Miami 4655 1539 3116 Cincinnati 4837 1841 2996 Baltimore 4842 1634 3208 Oakland 4890 1550 3340 Buffalo 4915 1708 3207 N.Y. Jets 4927 1651 3276 Houston 4966 1497 3469 Kansas City 5161 1721 3440 New England 5283 1712 3571 Indianapolis 5664 1842 3822

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yard Rush Pass New Orleans 5621 1892 3729 Philadelphia 5417 1967 3450 Minnesota 5383 1810 3573 Atlanta 5135 1720 3415 L.A. Rams 5131 1735 3396 Tampa Bay 4969 1274 3695 Seattle 4854 1452 3402 Detroit 4772 1083 3689 San Francisco 4757 1362 3395 Dallas 4728 1913 2815 Carolina 4676 1900 2776 Green Bay 4635 1621 3014 Washington 4616 1300 3316 Arizona 4478 1196 3282 N.Y. Giants 4354 1246 3108 Chicago 4140 1661 2479

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass Minnesota 4214 1307 2907 Carolina 4311 1283 3028 Philadelphia 4329 1001 3328 Arizona 4386 1290 3096 Chicago 4525 1507 3018 Atlanta 4531 1492 3039 New Orleans 4598 1610 2988 L.A. Rams 4605 1691 2914 Seattle 4630 1580 3050 Dallas 4734 1518 3216 Washington 4855 1727 3128 San Francisco 4902 1667 3235 Detroit 5072 1555 3517 Green Bay 5226 1742 3484 Tampa Bay 5471 1673 3798 N.Y. Giants 5485 1798 3687

AVERAGE PER GAME AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yards Rush Pass New England 397.6 110.6 286.9 Pittsburgh 383.5 102.8 280.7 Kansas City 373.1 120.7 252.4 Jacksonville 368.1 149.1 219.1 L.A. Chargers 368.0 99.4 268.6 Houston 334.6 112.9 221.6 Oakland 326.8 93.7 233.1 Denver 322.8 113.1 209.7 Tennessee 316.1 115.7 200.4 N.Y. Jets 310.1 104.6 205.5 Cleveland 308.1 109.7 198.4 Baltimore 304.9 115.9 189.1 Miami 301.6 88.3 213.3 Buffalo 300.3 129.1 171.2 Indianapolis 286.9 101.0 185.9 Cincinnati 268.9 77.0 191.9

DEFENSE Yards Rush Pass Denver 276.8 88.1 188.7 Jacksonville 284.1 115.2 168.9 Pittsburgh 307.8 101.1 206.7 Baltimore 322.8 108.9 213.9 Tennessee 329.8 87.2 242.6 L.A. Chargers 330.2 128.3 201.9 Cleveland 331.7 96.1 235.6 Miami 332.5 109.9 222.6 Cincinnati 345.5 131.5 214.0 Oakland 349.3 110.7 238.6 Buffalo 351.1 122.0 229.1 N.Y. Jets 351.9 117.9 234.0 Houston 354.7 106.9 247.8 Kansas City 368.6 122.9 245.7 New England 377.4 122.3 255.1 Indianapolis 377.6 122.8 254.8

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yards Rush Pass New Orleans 401.5 135.1 266.4 Philadelphia 386.9 140.5 246.4 Atlanta 366.8 122.9 243.9 L.A. Rams 366.5 123.9 242.6 Minnesota 358.9 120.7 238.2 Tampa Bay 354.9 91.0 263.9 Seattle 346.7 103.7 243.0 Detroit 340.9 77.4 263.5 San Francisco 339.8 97.3 242.5 Dallas 337.7 136.6 201.1 Carolina 334.0 135.7 198.3 Washington 329.7 92.9 236.9 Arizona 319.9 85.4 234.4 N.Y. Giants 311.0 89.0 222.0 Green Bay 309.0 108.1 200.9 Chicago 295.7 118.6 177.1

DEFENSE Yards Rush Pass Minnesota 280.9 87.1 193.8 Carolina 307.9 91.6 216.3 Philadelphia 309.2 71.5 237.7 Arizona 313.3 92.1 221.1 Chicago 323.2 107.6 215.6 Atlanta 323.6 106.6 217.1 New Orleans 328.4 115.0 213.4 L.A. Rams 328.9 120.8 208.1 Seattle 330.7 112.9 217.9 Dallas 338.1 108.4 229.7 Washington 346.8 123.4 223.4 Green Bay 348.4 116.1 232.3 San Francisco 350.1 119.1 231.1 Detroit 362.3 111.1 251.2 Tampa Bay 390.8 119.5 271.3 N.Y. Giants 391.8 128.4 263.4

